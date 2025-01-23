Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $134.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.11. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $112.42 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

