National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48, Zacks reports. National Bankshares had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

National Bankshares Stock Up 1.3 %

NKSH traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,406. The company has a market capitalization of $192.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.61. National Bankshares has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

National Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded National Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on National Bankshares

About National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.