National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NCMI opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.96 million, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 2.06.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at National CineMedia

In other National CineMedia news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 23,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $154,560.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,085.37. The trade was a 26.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $97,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $292,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Stories

