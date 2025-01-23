Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.60 and last traded at $35.93. 2,513,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 6,733,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.04.
Separately, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.
Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.
