Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.40 and last traded at C$9.34, with a volume of 197948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.53.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$394.54 million, a PE ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.44%.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

