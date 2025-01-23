Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.40 and last traded at C$9.34, with a volume of 197948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEO
Neo Performance Materials Trading Up 10.8 %
Neo Performance Materials Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.44%.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.
