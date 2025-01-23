Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $1,150.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Argus upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $993.82.

Netflix Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $953.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $407.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 52-week low of $481.40 and a 52-week high of $999.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $886.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $762.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10,141,900 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $216,327.48. This represents a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,198 shares of company stock valued at $127,616,898 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 27.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Netflix by 10.6% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $313,987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

