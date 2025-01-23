Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,608.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,813,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,635 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 257,816.0% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,303 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $98,765,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 34,472.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 691,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,696,000 after purchasing an additional 689,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $80.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $361.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $78.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVO. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.