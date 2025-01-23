Olistico Wealth LLC Acquires 824 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

