Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

Ontex Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23.

Ontex Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ontex Group NV develops, produces, and supplies personal hygiene products and solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Cremer, Canbebe, Helen Harper, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ontex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.