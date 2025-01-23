Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Up 0% – Should You Buy?

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $186.49 and last traded at $184.28. Approximately 6,182,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 12,735,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.22.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oracle from $157.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $517.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

