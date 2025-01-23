Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading Down 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 117,172,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 223,678,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Stock Down 5.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Oracle Power Company Profile

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

