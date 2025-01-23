Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Position Boosted by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 3.6% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $13,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 431,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,374,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 92,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 403,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,800,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,029,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

