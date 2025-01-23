PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.26 and last traded at $88.38. 2,056,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,247,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on PayPal from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in PayPal by 35.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,488 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 10.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in PayPal by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 191,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68,883 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

