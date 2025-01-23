Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Issues Earnings Results

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 54.68% and a return on equity of 28.21%.

Peoples Financial Stock Performance

PFBX remained flat at $19.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45. Peoples Financial has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Peoples Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Peoples Financial’s payout ratio is 7.66%.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

