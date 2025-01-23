Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 22,221 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 228,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 169,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.