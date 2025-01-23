Phibro Animal Health Corporation Appoints Joyce J. Lee as DirectorPhibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) recently announced an addition to its Board of Directors. The appointment of Joyce J. Lee as a Class II director was made effective on J

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Phibro Animal Health’s 8K filing here.
About Phibro Animal Health
Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.
