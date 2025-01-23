Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 457.5% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 203.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,709.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $122.91 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $134.15. The stock has a market cap of $191.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day moving average is $121.76.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.35.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

