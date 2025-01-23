Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Acquires 1,507 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $122.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.72. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.