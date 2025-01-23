Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (PTBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on February 13th

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.

Potomac Bancshares Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of PTBS stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.40. 1,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722. Potomac Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $63.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19.

Get Potomac Bancshares alerts:

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Company Profile

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Potomac Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potomac Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.