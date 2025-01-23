QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,238 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 644,711 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $99,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 398,879 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $61,276,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 126,159 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $170.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.26 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.02.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $14,570. The trade was a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $409,056.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,130.68. The trade was a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,314,649 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.57.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

