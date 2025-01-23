Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. State Street Corp lifted its position in CSX by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,250,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,840,117,000 after purchasing an additional 455,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,906,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,087,000 after buying an additional 190,346 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,656,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,404,000 after buying an additional 857,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,651 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,745,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,118,000 after acquiring an additional 737,221 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.