Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. State Street Corp lifted its position in CSX by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,250,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,840,117,000 after purchasing an additional 455,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,906,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,087,000 after buying an additional 190,346 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,656,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,404,000 after buying an additional 857,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,651 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,745,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,118,000 after acquiring an additional 737,221 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CSX Stock Performance
NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
