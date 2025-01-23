Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,127,684 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 2,144,032 shares.The stock last traded at $61.27 and had previously closed at $60.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.08.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.6 %

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 81,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $5,645,816.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,211.83. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $225,406.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,555.40. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,510 shares of company stock worth $7,774,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,520,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,907,000 after acquiring an additional 536,124 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,543,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,678,000 after purchasing an additional 518,795 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,144,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,615,000 after purchasing an additional 169,458 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,744,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,554,000 after purchasing an additional 227,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,181,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,545,000 after buying an additional 1,294,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

