Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Up 5.6% – Still a Buy?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.70 and last traded at $80.11. 1,207,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,753,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

Roku Trading Up 5.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.82 and a beta of 2.05.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,174.90. This trade represents a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $2,066,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,100.32. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,095 shares of company stock valued at $5,726,218. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth about $43,000. GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.4% during the third quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 123.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

