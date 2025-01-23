SB Financial Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:SBFG)

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

SB Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.55. 6,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,213. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.76. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $136.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

