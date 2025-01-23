Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,194,000 after buying an additional 2,823,773 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,724,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,770 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,697,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,205,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,430,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 983,551 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $27.07 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.