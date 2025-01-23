SES AI Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SES)

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 11,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 516% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,808 call options.
SES AI Stock Performance
Shares of SES stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.24. 156,601,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,061,645. SES AI has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $445.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.
SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SES AI will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at SES AI
Institutional Trading of SES AI
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SES AI by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 31,832 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SES AI by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 46,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SES AI by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SES AI Company Profile
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SES AI
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Significant Breakouts
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Kinder Morgan’s Uptrend is Only Half Over: New Highs Are Coming
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.