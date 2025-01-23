SES AI Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SES)

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 11,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 516% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,808 call options.

SES AI Stock Performance

Shares of SES stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.24. 156,601,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,061,645. SES AI has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $445.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SES AI will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SES AI

Institutional Trading of SES AI

In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,028.44. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder General Motors Holdings Llc sold 13,332,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $2,666,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,843,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,724.40. This trade represents a 57.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,532,000 shares of company stock worth $2,870,400 in the last ninety days. 15.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SES AI by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 31,832 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SES AI by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 46,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SES AI by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

