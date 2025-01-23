Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Trading Up 37.5% – Still a Buy?

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) shares were up 37.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 3,001,304 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 702% from the average daily volume of 374,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

Sokoman Minerals Company Profile

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

