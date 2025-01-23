Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 240,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 751,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Solstice Gold Stock Down 14.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Blair Schultz bought 11,000,000 shares of Solstice Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Insiders own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

About Solstice Gold

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

