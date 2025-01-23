Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 240,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 751,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Solstice Gold Stock Down 14.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of C$6.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Insider Activity

In other Solstice Gold news, Director Blair Schultz acquired 11,000,000 shares of Solstice Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.01 per share, with a total value of C$110,000.00. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

