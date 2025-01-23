SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 66,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $133.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.16. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $121.52 and a one year high of $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.