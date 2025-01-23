Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for January 23rd (AC, AIN, CM, CMRE, DCI, EBF, FULT, GCBC, KEYS, KNX)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 23rd:
Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Ennis (NYSE:EBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.