Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for January 23rd (AC, AIN, CM, CMRE, DCI, EBF, FULT, GCBC, KEYS, KNX)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, January 23rd:

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

