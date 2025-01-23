StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Accelerate Diagnostics
In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director John Patience acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 653,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,561.68. This represents a 44.13 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.08% of Accelerate Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.
Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Accelerate Diagnostics
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.