StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Accelerate Diagnostics

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $1.12 on Monday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $28.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director John Patience acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 653,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,561.68. This represents a 44.13 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.08% of Accelerate Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.