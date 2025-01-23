StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DTEA opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.70.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
