StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Milestone Scientific in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 172,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 27,412 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 31,572 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.79% of the company’s stock.
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.
