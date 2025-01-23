StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 97,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.66% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.