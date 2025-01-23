Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Head to Head Analysis

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Himax Technologies and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himax Technologies 8.77% 9.06% 4.78% Sumco 5.25% 3.25% 1.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Himax Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sumco pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Himax Technologies pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sumco pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Himax Technologies and Sumco”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himax Technologies $945.43 million 2.18 $50.62 million $0.44 26.82 Sumco $3.04 billion 0.87 $453.58 million $0.80 18.86

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Himax Technologies. Sumco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Himax Technologies and Sumco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himax Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sumco 0 0 0 0 0.00

Himax Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.12%. Given Himax Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Himax Technologies is more favorable than Sumco.

Risk & Volatility

Himax Technologies has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats Sumco on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products. The company also provides automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs; advanced in-cell touch and display driver integration; large touch and display driver integration; and local dimming timing controllers, as well as active matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) solutions, including AMOLED drivers, timing controllers, and touch controller ICs. In addition, it offers application specific IC services; liquid crystal on silicon and micro-electro mechanical system products; Power ICs; complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensor products; wafer level optics products; 3D sensing products; and ultralow power WiseEye smart image sensing products. The company markets its display drivers to panel manufacturers, mobile device module manufacturers, and manufacturers of end-use products. Himax Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

