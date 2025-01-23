Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 million, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

