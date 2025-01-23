TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.13, but opened at $10.75. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 8,263,981 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 96.97 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 2,309.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,758,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,743,000 after buying an additional 14,146,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 82,138.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,224,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,540,000 after buying an additional 7,215,862 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in TAL Education Group by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,790,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,429,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,545,000. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.