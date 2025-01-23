TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.13, but opened at $10.75. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 8,263,981 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.
View Our Latest Report on TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group Stock Performance
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 2,309.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,758,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,743,000 after buying an additional 14,146,152 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 82,138.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,224,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,540,000 after buying an additional 7,215,862 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in TAL Education Group by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,790,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,429,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,545,000. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TAL Education Group
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Significant Breakouts
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Kinder Morgan’s Uptrend is Only Half Over: New Highs Are Coming
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.