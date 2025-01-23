Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 617 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 2.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 465,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $313,987,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $953.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $889.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $763.41. The company has a market capitalization of $407.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $481.40 and a 52 week high of $999.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10,141,900 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 39.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.05, for a total transaction of $980,289.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,579.80. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,198 shares of company stock valued at $127,616,898. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $993.82.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

