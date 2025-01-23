Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Trading Up 25% – What’s Next?

Shares of Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Free Report) were up 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 203,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 315% from the average daily volume of 49,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Trading Up 25.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Tenth Avenue Petroleum

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

