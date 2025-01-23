Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.56 on Thursday, reaching $200.61. 11,685,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,226,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.80 and its 200-day moving average is $199.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $155.46 and a 1-year high of $220.38.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.45.

Get Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.