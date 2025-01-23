The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Raised by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 730 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,070.0% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,778,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $633.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $588.56 and its 200 day moving average is $533.05. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $374.24 and a 1 year high of $635.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Kevin R. Johnson purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,648. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,940 shares of company stock worth $12,656,179 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.