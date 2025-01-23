The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.3% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $235,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,523 shares in the company, valued at $102,997,608.50. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,413 shares of company stock worth $6,014,241. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $196.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.69 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

