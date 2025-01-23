Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Rhonda Farnum Sells 4,000 Shares

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 309,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,085. This trade represents a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rhonda Farnum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of TBPH traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.21. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.11 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 11.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 91,679 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 141.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 93,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

