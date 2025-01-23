Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $11.29 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,958 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $106.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $106.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.85.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

