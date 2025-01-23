True North Advisors LLC Makes New $591,000 Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $60.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.