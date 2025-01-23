Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $18,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 376.7% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 34,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,659,780.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,576,860.56. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.23 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5,047,370 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

