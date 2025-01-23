Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s previous close.

TWO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.75 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

NYSE TWO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.86. 110,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,842. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.83.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.22). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 87.84%. The company had revenue of $112.64 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

In other news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 5,025 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $56,330.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,587.23. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $67,225.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 174,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,099.36. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,754 shares of company stock valued at $333,307 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,885,000 after buying an additional 48,264 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.