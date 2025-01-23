Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,677 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,515 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $23,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,705,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

UBER stock opened at $67.79 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $70.31.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

