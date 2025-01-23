Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $248.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.54 and its 200 day moving average is $239.16. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.66.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.
Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.
