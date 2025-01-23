Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $248.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.54 and its 200 day moving average is $239.16. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.35.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

